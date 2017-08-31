Peter Bhatia (Photo: Twitter)

Peter Bhatia, who has helped lead multiple newsrooms to Pulitzer Prizes, has been named editor of the Detroit Free Press, the paper announced Thursday.

His first day is Sept. 19.

Bhatia, 64, has led the Cincinnati Enquirer for the past two years and also served as regional editor for the USA Today Network’s Ohio Region.

The Free Press and Enquirer are part of the USA Today Network, which includes 109 local newsrooms.

Bhatia has been credited with leading the Cincinnati Enquirer’s newsroom in its focus on innovative storytelling and watchdog reporting on topics such as race, politics, and higher education. He’s also been credited with placing strong emphasis on the paper’s growing digital audience, particularly on mobile devices.

Bhatia was previously the director of the Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism at Arizona State’s Cronkite School of Journalism. He served as top editor of The Oregonian in Portland from 2010 to 2014.

Bhatia has helped lead newsrooms to win nine Pulitzer Prizes, including six in Portland.

Bhatia was also previously executive editor of The Fresno Bee, managing editor of The Sacramento Bee, editor of the York (Pennsylvania) Dispatch and Sunday News, managing editor of the Dallas Times Herald, deputy managing editor of the San Francisco Examiner and a reporter and editor at The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington.

