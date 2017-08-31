Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 20-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side late Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. on the 18900 block of Vaughan, which is south of West Seven Mile and west of Evergreen.

Detroit police spokeswoman and Officer Jennifer Moreno said the victim was being picked up by a friend when a white Chevy Malibu drove by and "fired at least one shot," striking the man.

The Malibu was last seen fleeing westbound on Clarita from Vaughan, Moreno said.

Medics transported the victim about four miles away to Sinai-Grace Hospital, but he died in surgery.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

