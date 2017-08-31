Michigan State Police logo (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The head of the Michigan State Police said Thursday the agency will no longer allow its troopers to engage in car chases in Detroit for traffic violations and misdemeanors.

Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue said in a statement the state police is in the process of reassessing its vehicle pursuit policy, known as Official Order 10.

"Effectively immediately, troopers patrolling in the city of Detroit will be prohibited from engaging in vehicle pursuits resulting from a traffic violation or misdemeanor offense," she said. "This policy change will be in effect until Official Order 10 is revised."

Kibbey Etue's announcement comes after a 15-year-old boy died Saturday after crashing an ATV during an alleged attempt to flee Michigan State Police on Detroit's east side, according to police.

She said at this time the change in policy only applies to vehicle pursuits within the city of Detroit.

Kibbey Etue also said all troopers have been reminded that current policy requires troopers to weigh the hazard presented by the violator against the risk created by the pursuit in all instances.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig praised the state police's decision.

“I think it’s a great thing. MSP quickly responded to our community, and I think it’s an appropriate response," Craig said. "Some aspects of their policy mirror the Detroit police policy, and we welcome it, and applaud the state police for taking the initiative to respond quickly to what has become a tragic situation.”

The Detroit Police is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Also Thursday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he met with Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and urged him to ask the state police to change its policy on vehicle pursuits in Detroit.

"Police chases often have the potential for tragedy and the difference in the policies of the Detroit Police Department and the Michigan State Police highlight that concern," Duggan said in a statement.

"I met with Governor Snyder and urged the State Police to adopt the City of Detroit’s policy when patrolling in our city," he said. "I also spoke with State Representative Sheldon Neely (D) of Flint and expressed my full support for his proposed legislation to require Michigan State Police to abide by local pursuit policies when patrolling within the boundaries of a city."

"I am encouraged that MSP leadership is taking steps towards changing its policy."

Representatives of local clergy and citizens, including the Rev. David Bullock of Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church and the Rev. W.J. Rideout III of All God’s People Church, said the community is upset.

“Why would Michigan State Police have a different protocol than local police,” said Bullock. “It’s great to see the development now, but maybe if they had that in place initially, then this kid wouldn’t be dead.”

Rideout III and Bullock said they will be holding a protest outside of Detroit Police headquarters, 1301 Third Ave., at 11 a.m. Friday. They said the protest is the first of a series of demonstrations they have planned, including an event at the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

"Enough is enough. We need all of Detroit to stand on the side of right and reason. This was a 15-year-old child," Bullock said. "We will utilize the training of Martin Luther King Jr. and be civil. We will not allow this to be stuffed under the rug and we do not want an investigation that runs on indefinitely."

Detroit News staff writer George Hunter and Sarah Rahal contributed.

