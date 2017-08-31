A 62-year-old Detroit woman died in a fatal car crash on Interstate 94 on the city's east side late Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said.

The crash took place about 10:25 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near Cadieux.

The woman was driving a VW Jetta and crashed into an arrow board trailer -- the sign with yellow lights that often appear at construction scenes to direct drivers away from a working highway road crew. The woman died at the scene, and the freeway was closed for the next four hours for an investigation.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash, but police say the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

Police are investigating.

