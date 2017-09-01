Buy Photo David Alexander Bullock (left), Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, and W. J. Rideout III, All God’s People Church, speak outside Detroit Police 9th Precinct in response to the death of Damon Grimes as they announce a rally against the police officers at Detroit Police headquarters on Friday Sept. 1, 2017. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Community activists and residents called Friday for swift prosecution of a Michigan State trooper accused in the death of teenager Damon Grimes, who crashed his ATV after being chased and shot with a stun gun.

During a peaceful but spirited protest outside the Detroit Police headquarters at Third and Michigan near downtown, about 55 protesters chanted “No Justice No Peace” and carried signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice 4 Damon Grimes.”

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the Aug. 26 incident in addition to the Michigan State Police.

The protest was led by the three local pastors, the Rev. David Alexander Bullock, the Rev. W.J. Rideout and the Rev. Maurice Hardwick.

Bullock called on Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to “expeditiously” bring charges against the trooper. State police have said the trooper pursued Grimes after he ignored an order to stop, then shot the teen with a Taser. The boy then ran over a curb on his ATV and struck the rear of a pickup.

“(Grimes) should be going back to school but he’s going in the ground,” Bullock said. “We want justice for Damon Grimes. This is not an isolated incident by the Michigan state troopers.”

Bullock added that Michigan State Police “should be held accountable for idiotic police stops” in African-American communities.

Rideout said “what (the trooper) did was very disrespectful.” He also called for charges against the trooper’s partner, who Rideout said did nothing to stop the incident.

The trooper, identified by a police source as Mark Bessner, has been placed on paid leave during the investigation. On Thursday, MSP officials changed the agency’s pursuit policy in Detroit, barring troopers from chasing motorists for traffic violations or misdemeanors.

The ministers and several protesters met briefly with Detroit Police Chief James Craig after the chief held a news conference about his department’s investigation.

Craig said his department was “on the ground immediately” to begin investigating after learning about the incident.

Craig said the investigation will be timely and thorough. The chief added if his department confirms that a Taser was used in the pursuit, “now we’re talking about the possibility of a criminal act.”

