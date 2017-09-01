Friends last heard from Douglas “Chef Doug” Calhoun on June 1. His vehicle was found on the city’s west side. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan photo)

Authorities have charged a Detroit man in the death of a catering company's owner who had been missing for a month.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Travun Eugen-Jani Baskerville, 26, with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Douglas Jeffrey Calhoun, or "Chef Doug" as he was known, officials said in a statement.

Baskerville has also been charged with human trafficking, they said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court in Detroit, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Calhoun disappeared on May 31, 2017, according to police. He spent the previous night with friends and called to let them know he arrived safely at his home in the 3500 block of West Outer Drive on the city’s west side, the prosecutor's office said.

Police found Calhoun’s vehicle in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Evergreen Road, about seven miles from his home.

His body was found July 7 in a barrel outside an abandoned home on the 14600 block of Greydale Street on Detroit's west side, police said.

An autopsy revealed he died from multiple gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old Detroit girl who was being sexually exploited by Baskerville phoned Calhoun on June 1 and arranged to meet him at Baskerville's home in the 14600 block of Burgess, Worthy said.

During their meeting, Calhoun and Baskerville had an argument that allegedly prompted Baskerville to shoot Calhoun and move his body to Greydale street, Worthy said.

She also said her office has filed several other charges against Baskerville, including child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material and possession of a firearm by a felon.

cramirez@detroitnews.com



