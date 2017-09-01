Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Authorities have charged a 31-year-old woman in the stabbing death of her 1-year-old son in a southwest Detroit apartment complex, officials said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Denise Reese-Bethea, of Detroit, with first-degree murder, felony murder, torture and first-degree child abuse, officials said in a statement.

Police accuse Reese-Bethea of stabbing the infant multiple times, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Reese-Bethea called police to her apartment in the 3600 block of West Vernor on Aug. 29. She told dispatchers people were dead and she was going to kill herself, according to officials.

Officers arrived and found a male infant who was not breathing, they said. Emergency medical technicians pronounced the child dead, police said.

Reese-Bethea was taken to a hospital to be treated for bleeding wounds on her body, Worthy said.

The prosecutor also said the woman is expected to be formally charged in court Friday.

