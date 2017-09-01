Volunteers and first responders work together to rescue residents from rising flood waters in Houston on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The Detroit Police plan a “relief run” donation drive next week to boost the first responders tackling the results of Harvey. (Photo: Scott Clause / AP)

A week after Harvey slammed into the Texas coast, the Detroit Police Department is stepping up to help those affected.

The department plans a “relief run” donation drive next week to boost the first responders tackling the results of the deadly storm that brought 50-inch rainfall and sparked record flooding.

Between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 12 a.m Wednesday, DPD is collecting donated personal care items to fill a semi headed for the Houston Police Department. There, those goods are expected to be distributed to emergency personnel, officials announced.

“The goal of this initiative is to extend support to the first responders so they can continue their rescue efforts around the clock,” department representatives said in a statement Thursday.

Donors can drop off items at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 1301 Third Ave.

Requested goods are: soap and body wash, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, feminine hygiene products, socks, underwear, bottled water and mosquito repellent.

Cash also is accepted, and credit donations can be made through the Detroit Public Safety Foundation at www.detroitpublicsafety.org.

