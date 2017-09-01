Two teen sisters were hit by gunfire Thursday night while driving in a neighborhood on Detroit’s northwest side, police said.

The teens were riding with their father on Ilene Street at about 9:15 p.m. when, as they approached the 16200 block, “a group of people on foot began firing shots at each other,” investigators said in a statement.

Both girls were hit. Their father rushed them to the hospital.

One, a 17-year-old, was listed in stable condition, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Her sibling, 16, was grazed. Her condition was not available.

Their father was not hurt.

Authorities do not yet have descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call DPD at (313) 596-1240. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2enwIsP