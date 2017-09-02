Detroit firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Motown Movement house. (Photo: Facebook.com)

Detroit — The Detroit Fire Department is investigating an arson fire that occurred on Thursday at the Motown Movement house at 1995 Ford Street.

The Motown Movement is a nonprofit created by three architecture students from the Netherland on a mission to fight climate change. They plan to do so by rehabbing a blighted, vacant home in Detroit and making it a community house that runs on sustainable energy.

They purchased a duplex — recently swept and free of asbestos — for $500 and through many partners, planned to make each floor a maker space or housing.

From top to bottom, the brick house was fitted to be with energy-efficient features: solar panels, a greenroof, windmill, insulation, double-pane windows and a graywater system to flush the toilet with used water from the shower and rainwater collected on the roof. Their full story can be read here: Dutch students grow green home from Detroit blight

This was all until the house burned on Thursday evening. Jaap Verheijen of the Motown Movement planning team said he received a call from a teacher at the Benedict Glazer Elementary school next door about the incident.

The main damage was in the basement. Air ducts were melted and fell, windows shattered, the wiring and plumbing in the basement and structural beams were charred.

The Motown Movement said, via their Facebook page, that the basement sustained "severe but reparabel damage." (Photo: Facebook.com)

"We were still doing construction on the house and even after the fire, the house is still standing. The fire station is just around the corner so they got here fast and caught it in an early stage. Everything is repairable, but will take lots of funds," Verheijen said.

Luckily, no one was inside the house when it caught on fire and Deputy Fire Chief Dave Fornell confirmed it was arson.

"We are calling it an arson fire and it is under investigation," Fornell said. "We were on the scene for about 40 minutes trying to put it out."

Verheijen said the team plans to release an update on Monday saying what their future plans are. Despite this being a setback for Motown Movement, he said, the community has been willing to help and volunteers plan to come out every Saturday to help repair the damage.

"People told us it could happen, like what happened to the Heidelberg and Katoi, but we never thought there was a threat," he said. "Right after the fire was put out, there were volunteers that helped me board up the broken windows and doors and so many people who want to help."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gt8YE9