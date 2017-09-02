Detroit Police Department is searching for a 23-year-old male suspect who fled from police custody (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Detroit Police Department is searching for a 23-year-old male suspect who fled from police custody Saturdaymorning.

At 11:51 a.m. Detroit police officers pulled over the suspect for speeding in the area of Joy Road and Vaughn.

After investigating, officers discovered the suspect was wanted for a probation violation for home invasion in Oakland County.

"After being taken into custody, the suspect broke loose and fled. The suspect is believed to be in the area of Evergreen and Vaughn and Joy Road and Dover," according to Detroit Police Department's Facebook page.

The suspect is described as standing 5'8 tall and weiging 160 pounds. He is wearing a black Wayne State University Under Armour long sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans and light blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect should is call Detroit Police at (313) 596-1240. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gsYCnW