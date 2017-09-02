Detroit Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene after alledgedlly killing a man as he sat in the driver's seat of a car. (Photo: File)

Detroit — Detroit Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene after allegedly killing a man as he sat in the driver's seat of a car.

At 6:45 p.m. on Friday Detroit police arrived at the 18000 block of Pierson Street, between Evergreen and W. McNicholas, and found a 28-year-old man suffering mulitple gun shot wounds.

Police say man was sitting in the driver's seat of a dark Gray 2014 Dodge Durango. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are only releasing that the suspect was driving a silver new model Chevy Malibu.

As of Saturday afternoon, police were still investigating and there is no further information.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eyzf72