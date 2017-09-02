Detroit — Detroit Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene after allegedly killing a man as he sat in the driver's seat of a car.
At 6:45 p.m. on Friday Detroit police arrived at the 18000 block of Pierson Street, between Evergreen and W. McNicholas, and found a 28-year-old man suffering mulitple gun shot wounds.
Police say man was sitting in the driver's seat of a dark Gray 2014 Dodge Durango. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police are only releasing that the suspect was driving a silver new model Chevy Malibu.
As of Saturday afternoon, police were still investigating and there is no further information.
