Angelique Peterson (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are seeking information on a missing 17-year-old juvenile.

Angelique Peterson was last seen Friday at her father’s home on the 17200 block of Evergreen.

Her mother, Ofelia Mayfield, said Angelique had a dispute with her father, left and did not return home.

Angelique is described as a black female, 6-feet, 220 pounds, medium-brown complexion with hazel eyes.

Angelique is described as being in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information on Angelique is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5840

SLewis@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2296

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eyQ8uR