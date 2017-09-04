Buy Photo The QLine seen running on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Get your coins, credit or debit cards ready before heading to the QLine. The free streetcar rides, in effect since May 12, end Tuesday.

Several pay options are available. A single pass provides three hours for $1.50. A day pass costs $3.00, a monthly pass is $30 and an annual pass, which allows unlimited rides through Dec. 31, costs $112.

The regular annual pass for an entire year costs $285. Seniors and the disabled can purchase a three-hour fare for 75 cents.

M-1 Rail ambassadors will assist riders at the most highly trafficked stations, and aboard the streetcar, from Sept. 5, through Sept. 17.

Annual, monthly, day passes and three-hour passes can be purchased on the QLine Detroit mobile app for iPhones and Androids using a credit or debit card. Those passes also can be purchased with a credit or debit card at QLine stations. Cash ticket purchases for three-hour passes and day passes can only be made on the streetcar.

Annual and monthly passes also are available for purchase with a money order or check at the Penske Tech Center, 7520 Woodward, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The QLine travels on Woodward Avenue from Congress to West Grand Boulevard, with 12 total stops along the route.

Bicycles are permitted on the QLine and must be hung on racks while riding.

Hours of operation are 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 6 a.m.-midnight Fridays; 8 a.m.-midnight Saturday; and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

