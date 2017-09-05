Skip in Skip
Chris IIitch, Tom Gores and Mike Duggan, introduce Little Caesars Arena and talk about the impact it can have on Detroit and the region. Clarence Tabb, Jr., The Detroit News

It’s hard to imagine the $862.9 million Little Caesars Arena as just the beginning of a development goal, but when you are the billionaire Ilitch family, apparently only epic plans are made.

“We’re just starting,” said Chris Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, on Tuesday as he spoke to a crowd of 1,900 who attended Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new sports and entertainment complex.

The arena has grand ambitions imbued in its state-of-the-art, 20,000-plus seat venue that aims to be a game changer in every way.

It will immediately be known as home to the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons. It is also expected to become the top concert venue in the area following the closures of Joe Louis Arena and The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Hoopla sets stage for first Little Caesars Arena show

The facility will also have restaurants, stores and public outdoor space that will be open even when there are no concerts or games. It’s Via, an indoor atrium, has the cavernous dimensions and feel of an upscale airport terminal.

Beyond the 12-acre grounds of the arena, the facility aims to be the spark of 50 blocks of new housing, stores and offices in a part of Detroit that’s still marked by blight and empty buildings — some of which have been owned by the Ilitches for decades.

The development plan is called District Detroit, which seeks to create a dense, vibrant area larger than the current downtown. The Ilitches are the driving force behind the plan, having invested more than $1 billion already.

“Building Little Caesars Arena and District Detroit is really a culmination in everything my parents have committed and dedicated their lives and careers to,” said Ilitch, referring to the Mike and Marian Ilitch, who began to build their Detroit-based empire decades ago off their popular carryout pizza chain. Mike died earlier this year, making Chris the business focal point of the family.

The Ilitches began to think about a new home for the Red Wings in 1999 just as the Tigers were moving into Comerica Park.

Little Caesars Arena ribbon cutting
 Fullscreen

Chris Ilitch imitates his late father, Mike Ilitch,
Buy Photo
Chris Ilitch imitates his late father, Mike Ilitch, pumping two fists in the air during the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sept. 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dignitaries cut the ribbon for Little Caesars Arena
Buy Photo
Dignitaries cut the ribbon for Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sept. 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A 5,100-square-foot, center-hung scoreboard, the largest
Buy Photo
A 5,100-square-foot, center-hung scoreboard, the largest in the National Hockey League by viewable area, is revealed Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, as members of the media and VIPs get their first look at the $862.9 million Little Caesars Arena complex.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thornetta Davis smiles after singing the national anthem
Buy Photo
Thornetta Davis smiles after singing the national anthem with the Mosaic Youth Theatre Choir at the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Workers react to Chris Ilitch's acknowledgment during
Buy Photo
Workers react to Chris Ilitch's acknowledgment during the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People stand and applaud when Chris Ilitch acknowledges
Buy Photo
People stand and applaud when Chris Ilitch acknowledges the workers who built the arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chris Ilitch speaks during the ceremonial ribbon cutting
Buy Photo
Chris Ilitch speaks during the ceremonial ribbon cutting for Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sept. 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Officials and community members gather Tuesday morning
Buy Photo
Officials and community members gather Tuesday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the preview week for the $862.9 million Little Caesars Arena complex.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chris Ilitch, center, shakes hands with Detroit Mayor
Buy Photo
Chris Ilitch, center, shakes hands with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, right, with Tom Gores, Pistons owner, between them, at the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
David Scrivano, president at Little Caesar Enterprises
Buy Photo
David Scrivano, president at Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., right, Marian Ilitch and Chris Ilitch, left, pose for a photo at the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thornetta Davis sings the national anthem with the
Buy Photo
Thornetta Davis sings the national anthem with the Mosaic Youth Theatre Choir at the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Red Wings players Justin Abdelkader, Dylan
Buy Photo
From left, Red Wings players Justin Abdelkader, Dylan Larkin, Niklas Kronwall with captain Henrik Zetterberg, in gray, before the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov, at right, before
Buy Photo
Former Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov, at right, before the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Red Wings Chris Chelios, right, talks with Kris
Buy Photo
Former Red Wings Chris Chelios, right, talks with Kris Draper before the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A very large crowd and media wait for the ceremony
Buy Photo
A very large crowd and media wait for the ceremony to begin.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Poet Sekou Andrews recites a poem at the start of the
Buy Photo
Poet Sekou Andrews recites a poem at the start of the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Pistons players Earl Cureton, left, Dave Bing,
Buy Photo
Former Pistons players Earl Cureton, left, Dave Bing, center, and James 'Buddha' Edwards, far right, before the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons coach Stan VanGundy, right with sunglasses,
Buy Photo
Pistons coach Stan VanGundy, right with sunglasses, talks with Pistons player Tobias Harris, left, before the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings
Buy Photo
Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings Inc., is seen on the stage and the video screen addressing the crowd during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A large crowd of media and special guests await the
Buy Photo
A large crowd of media and special guests await the start of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Wings general manager and executive vice president,
Buy Photo
Red Wings general manager and executive vice president, Ken Holland, left, and head coach Jeff Blashill.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Wings director of player development Jiri Fischer,
Buy Photo
Red Wings director of player development Jiri Fischer, left, talks with others from the Red Wings organization.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Cass Technical High School Marching Band performs
Buy Photo
The Cass Technical High School Marching Band performs at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some of the construction workers gather for the ceremony.
Buy Photo
Some of the construction workers gather for the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, left, talks with other players
Buy Photo
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, left, talks with other players at the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People stream into the entrance of Little Caesars Arena
Buy Photo
People stream into the entrance of Little Caesars Arena after the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A statue of Ted Lindsay is among those of Red Wings
Buy Photo
A statue of Ted Lindsay is among those of Red Wings legends, including Gordie Howe, that have found a new home in the concourse of Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Cass Technical High School Marching Band performs
Buy Photo
The Cass Technical High School Marching Band performs as dignitaries gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Piston Vinnie Johnson, left, and Pistons play-by-play
Buy Photo
Former Piston Vinnie Johnson, left, and Pistons play-by-play announcer George Blaha talk at the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Cass Technical High School Marching Band performs
Buy Photo
The Cass Technical High School Marching Band performs at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People stream into the arena at the Meijer entrance
Buy Photo
People stream into the arena at the Meijer entrance after the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marian Ilitch with David Scrivano, president at Little
Buy Photo
Marian Ilitch with David Scrivano, president at Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc., right, after they enter the arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A very large mural of Gordie Howe overlooks part of
Buy Photo
A very large mural of Gordie Howe overlooks part of the concourse at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons and Red Wings retired numbers and banners hang
Buy Photo
Pistons and Red Wings retired numbers and banners hang from the light-filled ceiling at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The very spacious concourse at Little Caesars Arena.
Buy Photo
The very spacious concourse at Little Caesars Arena. Ceremonial ribbon cutting for Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons and Red Wings retired numbers and banners hang
Buy Photo
Pistons and Red Wings retired numbers and banners hang from the light-filled ceiling at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Curt Penland of Gibraltar, left, and Susan Gillies
Buy Photo
Curt Penland of Gibraltar, left, and Susan Gillies of New Boston, both employees of Little Caesars Blue Line, pose with a cutout of Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, right, and Henrik Zetterberg, on a replica bench on the concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People walk through the concourse at Little Caesars
Buy Photo
People walk through the concourse at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons and Red Wings retired numbers and banners hang
Buy Photo
Pistons and Red Wings retired numbers and banners hang from the light-filled ceiling at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sept. 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The very spacious concourse at Little Caesars Arena.
Buy Photo
The very spacious concourse at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A statue of Ted Lindsay is among those of Red Wings
Buy Photo
A statue of Ted Lindsay is among those of Red Wings legends, including Gordie Howe, that have found a new home in the concourse of Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The ice and many, many lights at Little Caesars Arena.
Buy Photo
The ice and many, many lights at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit entertainment commissioner Norman Thrasher
Buy Photo
Detroit entertainment commissioner Norman Thrasher poses for a complimentary photo with the arena in the background.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Part of the exterior of Kid Rock's Made in Detroit
Buy Photo
Part of the exterior of Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant and bar.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Darlene Nolan of Royal Oak poses for a complimentary
Buy Photo
Darlene Nolan of Royal Oak poses for a complimentary photo with the arena in the background. Nolan is an RN and helped care for Mike Ilitch.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gina Wall of Oak Park and Pistons sales employee poses
Buy Photo
Gina Wall of Oak Park and Pistons sales employee poses with a player body at the arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Little Caesars Junior Womens Hockey League
Buy Photo
From left, Little Caesars Junior Womens Hockey League players Taylor Whitney of Livonia, Natalia Asimikas of Grosse Pointe and Amber Danules of Hartland talk about when they will be able to play at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
All styles of Pistons and Red Wings hats for sale at
Buy Photo
All styles of Pistons and Red Wings hats for sale at the Team Store.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear for sale at
Buy Photo
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear for sale at the Team Store.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear for sale at
Buy Photo
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear for sale at the Team Store.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The crowd thins out at Little Caesars Arena.
Buy Photo
The crowd thins out at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

    To accumulate the land needed to build the arena, they spent nearly $50 million, secretly buying at least 56 properties from dozens of private owners over 15 years, public records show. They often paid millions for property in the Cass Corridor neighborhood, which was among the poorest, most blighted in Detroit.

    Beyond the four blocks needed for the arena, they have spent millions more on dozens of properties — from empty lots, shabby homes and vacant buildings — in the District Detroit. For years, in some cases more than a decade, some of those Ilitch-owned properties sat empty because they didn’t want to spark a pricing frenzy, Chris Ilitch said in 2014 interview with The Detroit News.

    “It’s been painful to not be able to develop some of that property because every time we made a move, the price for other property would shoot way up,” Ilitch said at the time. “But we had to wait, and that hurt.”

    The plan has faced dogged criticism for its use of taxpayer money to help build the arena and for keeping property empty for years. The arena was paid for mainly by the Ilitches, but it also includes $344 million in taxpayer-backed construction bonds. The facility is owned by the city but will be managed and operate by the Ilitch’s Olympia Entertainment.

    Overall, the District Detroit plan is still more promise than reality. Only 25 percent of the 50 blocks currently have development or a solid development plan, Chris Ilitch said.

    But the Ilitches are in talks with more than “60 retail concepts” that range from retailers, apartment builders and an hotelier who have expressed interest in developing in the district.

    Beyond the arena, work is underway for the new Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business, which will be on Woodward Avenue next to arena complex. Also underway is the $150 million Little Caesars Global Resource Center, the next headquarters for the pizza chain a block south of the Fox Theatre.

    Earlier this year, the Ilitches announced plans to renovate four historic buildings and build two new structures in the district. The six developments add up to 686 residential units, with 139 of those units reserved for “affordable housing.” The goal is to develop 5,000 residences within the district, with 20 percent of the allotment designated for affordable housing.

    “I can guide our businesses to keep bringing life-changing opportunities to people in our community,” Ilitch said.

    laguilar@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @LouisAguilar_DN

