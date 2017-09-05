A 17-year-old Detroiter is scheduled to be formally charged in court Tuesday in the shooting death of his stepfather, authorities said.

Jaden McCallum is to be arraigned on a murder charge and a charge of felony firearm possession, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court in Detroit.

Police say McCallum fatally shot Algernon Moore, 46, of Detroit, Saturday after an argument. The shooting happened at about 5:50 p.m. in the 16800 block of Ward Avenue near McNichols Road and the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

