Authorities say officers stopped Artese Deshaun Davis at 11:26 p.m. for driving at a high rate of speed near Vaughn and Joy Road. After investigating, officers discovered the suspect was wanted for probation violation for a home invasion in Oakland County. (Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office)

A 23-year-old Detroit man was arraigned on charges of escaping police officers who were attempting to arrest him Saturday.

Authorities say officers stopped Artese Deshaun Davis at 11:26 p.m. for driving at a high rate of speed near Vaughn and Joy Road. After investigating, officers discovered the suspect was wanted for probation violation for a home invasion in Oakland County.

When the officers handcuffed Davis and tried to place him in the police car, Davis escaped on foot.

Police conducted an investigation and arrested Davis on Sunday on the 2500 block of Kendal.

Davis is charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, escaping from lawful custody and larceny of police handcuffs.

His bond was set at $80,000. A probable cause hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 19.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eDULDL