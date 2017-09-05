A man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday evening in southwest Detroit. (Photo: File)

Detroit— A man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday evening in southwest Detroit.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Deacon.

The pair was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer Jennifer Moreno said.

Both the man and woman are believed to have been in their 30s, she said.

There have been no arrests yet and it is an active investigation.

Moreno could not confirm broadcast reports that the female victim was pregnant.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eElZui