Early in the 6 a.m. hour, a rider boarded the QLine. The $1.50 fare had already been paid at a kiosk before boarding, but the fare box inside had no place to insert the receipt. Unless the streetcar operator asked, he wouldn’t know whether a fare had been paid or not.

“Honor system,” said the driver, who declined to share his name. “No confrontations. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Tuesday was the first day of paid fares on Detroit’s streetcar. The dignitaries had taken their rides. The gotta-see-it-just-once gawkers had taken theirs. The people who prefer a free ride to paying for the Woodward bus had taken advantage. But would riders pay for the privilege?

One would-be rider, aware that the first day of paid rides was Tuesday, asked a rider how much fare cost. He was told the price, said he’d “have to get some change together,” then remained waiting at the Campus Martius stop on the northbound train.

Claude Bentley, 62, had to steady himself on his cane as the streetcar moved soon after he boarded at the Canfield stop.

Bentley said he’s become a daily QLine rider.

“It’s a good system; I like it,” Bentley said of its quality.

After figuring out how to pay his reduced fare of 75 cents, and grabbing his transfer, Bentley, who said he was headed to the Veterans Affairs Hospital, took one stop north, then got off.

It was a relatively weak run. A normal Tuesday morning run at that same time, when the train was free, might have attracted eight or nine riders, rather than one, its operator said.

The southbound trip did better on riders, 5 to 2. But it showed the challenges QLine will face as it seeks payment for the service it provides.

Of the four riders who boarded at the Grand Boulevard stop, three not only didn’t pay, they didn’t know they had to, and no one asked if they had.

“(QLine) is charging today?” Colin Dillon, 33, said when asked how things went using the new payment system. “I have no problem paying for it, I just didn’t know we had to.”

Said another rider, who was surprised to learn the the system is charging: “Tell them to take it out of my taxes.”

Dillon wondered if the system would eventually need to hire people to make sure riders had paid their fares. Another rider asked what would happen if a big crowd boarded all at once — even if all who boarded intended to pay, how quickly could they? And if paid riders saw others boarding without paying, would they continue paying?

Several pay options are available. A single pass provides three hours for $1.50. A day pass costs $3.00, a monthly pass is $30 and an annual pass, which allows unlimited rides through Dec. 31, costs $112.

The regular annual pass for an entire year costs $285. Seniors and the disabled can purchase a three-hour fare for 75 cents.

Amber Wilson, 27, said she prefers the spacious nature of the QLine over the Detroit Department of Transportation’s Woodward Avenue bus, route 53.

“I’m OK with the paid system,” Wilson said. “I’m just curious how it’s going to work, with the conductor up there and no one specifically monitoring to make sure anyone paid.”

The one advantage DDOT does have over QLine, Wilson said, is that when she pays, she generally knows other riders have also met their obligations.

Wilson also wondered how well the QLine would hold up to the Michigan winter.

“If the tracks are in the ground, how effective us it going to be when the ground is frozen?” Wilson asks.

