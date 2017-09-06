Take a look at Dally's past history of local-artist designed posters.

Dally in the Alley returns Saturday for its 40th year, turning the Cass Corridor into a rave-like block party.

The one-of-a-kind festival is quintessentially Detroit.

On Saturday, Metro Detroiters can come during the day for shopping and dining, and then stay for the wild electronic dance music parties after dark.

The annual festivities attract residents and Detroit admirers with its musicians, artists, food, trinkets and culture.

In its 40th year, the festival, held annually on the Saturday after Labor Day, includes 40 musical acts on four stages and more than 200 vendors selling everything from beer to books. Proceeds are used to help the North Cass Community Union fund community projects.

Dally spokesman Adriel Thornton said they received more than 250 applications from performers, more than ever. This year, they will have a community stage for a variety of acts and a new video booth, where Dally fans can record their favorite Dally memories..

"We're hoping we can get the old-school cats to come out," Thornton said.

They are at capacity for vendors and have expanded the beer garden with Motor City Brewing Works. A surprise 40th Dally anniversary beer is planned.

"We continue to be an un-sponsored, grassroots-type of event with music on submission based," Thornton said. "We operate differently than other festivals and the fact that it’s been going on for 40 years is a marvel in itself," Thornton said. "We’ve got great music, a wide variety, great beer, amazing vendors, food and arguably the best people watching in the city."

Dally is also known for its retro, locally designed collectible posters. This year's poster is designed by Lucy Cahill and reads "North Cass has class." .

Andy Durkacs has worked in Dally's art department since 2012 and said the posters have a long history and are always designed by neighborhood artists.

"We chose Lucy's because a lot of our team really liked previous show posters she's done and it's raw in a different way," Durkacs said. "Artists do the best they can to capture the way the festival feels and submit them each year. It’s not supposed to be intimidating. We always go for something inviting."

The posters date to 1982 with alley cats dressed in tuxedos and sunglasses and snapping their paws to jazzy tunes. See 40 years of posters below.

