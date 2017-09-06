Detroit Police Chief James Craig, left, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — The city is rolling out a new program to crack down on illegal dumping, an effort Mayor Mike Duggan is touting as part of his new 10-point plan for Detroit’s neighborhoods.

Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James Craig will detail the plans during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters building on Third Street.

During a citywide community meeting last month, Duggan said the program is expected to incorporate 70 hidden cameras at repeat dumping sites in the city. Each week, the city’s Department of Public Works removes more than 600 tons of debris illegally dumped across Detroit each week, Duggan said.

“We are getting dead serious about this,” Duggan said during the August meeting at City Hall. “We’re tired of the same sites with the same dumping over and over.”

Additionally, Duggan has said a new feature on the city’s Improve Detroit App will allow residents to report illegal dumpers and upload photographs or video of the act in progress which will be transmitted to the Detroit Police Department.

A dedicated Detroit Police Department team will prosecute offenders, which will be modeled after the city’s graffiti and scrapping initiatives, the mayor has said.

Most of the offenders, the mayor has said, are driving into the city from the suburbs.

CFerretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eGI37B