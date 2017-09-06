Marine Week Detroit
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon entertains the
Buy Photo
The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon entertains the crowd with its routine during the opening ceremony for Marine Week Detroit at Campus Martius park on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marine Brigadier Gen. Raymond R. Descheneaux and Michigan
Marine Brigadier Gen. Raymond R. Descheneaux and Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley present to the crowd an official Marine Week proclamation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder during the opening ceremony for Marine Week Detroit.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired U.S. Marine Bill Sidebottom, right, and his
Retired U.S. Marine Bill Sidebottom, right, and his fellow retired Corps members in attendance are acknowledged by the active duty Marines during the opening ceremony for Marine Week Detroit. Sidebottom served from 1960-64.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon entertains the
The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon entertains the crowd with its routine.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Young Lilly Lyon of Sterling Heights, whose grandfather
Young Lilly Lyon of Sterling Heights, whose grandfather Don Lyon Jr. is a retired U.S. Marine, watches as the Marines drill.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps
Buy Photo
Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps and a Lansing native, gives a speech during the opening ceremony for Marine Week Detroit.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Loring Burton Jr., 2, of Highland Park sits on the
Loring Burton Jr., 2, of Highland Park sits on the shoulders of his father, Loring Burton, to get a better view of the opening ceremony. Burton Sr. was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1986-2012.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A crowd gathers around the Campus Martius green to
A crowd gathers around the Campus Martius green to watch the opening ceremony for Marine Week Detroit.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
This MV-22 Osprey prepares to land at City Airport
Buy Photo
This MV-22 Osprey prepares to land at City Airport in Detroit on Wednesday.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, left,
Buy Photo
Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, left, and her chief of staff, Stephen Graey, right, are VIPs on the second MV-22 Osprey flight.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A crew member helps invited guests secure their flight
Buy Photo
A crew member helps invited guests secure their flight harnesses before the MV-22 Osprey takes off.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cpl. Zackery Miller is the MV-22 Osprey crew chief.
Buy Photo
Cpl. Zackery Miller is the MV-22 Osprey crew chief.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Downtown Detroit is seen from the rear of the MV-22
Buy Photo
Downtown Detroit is seen from the rear of the MV-22 Osprey during flight.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This MV-22 Osprey taxis to the terminal.
Buy Photo
This MV-22 Osprey taxis to the terminal.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
MV-22 Osprey crew chief Cpl. Zackery Miller, left,
Buy Photo
MV-22 Osprey crew chief Cpl. Zackery Miller, left, and Maj. Kolin Doezema carry helmets for people to wear during their flight.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired Marine Erivin Love, right, puts a helmet on
Buy Photo
Retired Marine Erivin Love, right, puts a helmet on before boarding the MV-22 Osprey.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the second flight group, including, Detroit
Buy Photo
Members of the second flight group, including, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, seventh from left, pose with members of the crew after their flight.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
USMC Maj. Anita Genetti, left, talks with Bob Lutz,
Buy Photo
USMC Maj. Anita Genetti, left, talks with Bob Lutz, former vice chairman of GM and CEO of Lutz Communications, before the first group boards the MV-22 Osprey for a VIP flight.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A joint light tactical vehicle is seen inside a tent
Buy Photo
A joint light tactical vehicle is seen inside a tent along the Detroit River.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lance Cpl. Dylan Spark, 124th Weapons Company, Perrysburg,
Buy Photo
Lance Cpl. Dylan Spark, 124th Weapons Company, Perrysburg, Ohio, holds an M32 40mm grenade launcher.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cherie McMillan, of Detroit, takes a video of the MRAP
Buy Photo
Cherie McMillan, of Detroit, takes a video of the MRAP All-Terrian Vehicle.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An American flag is seen between two M777 light-weight
Buy Photo
An American flag is seen between two M777 light-weight 155mm Howitzer.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A MV-22 Osprey Tiltrotor gets plenty of attention on
Buy Photo
A MV-22 Osprey Tiltrotor gets plenty of attention on display along the Detroit River.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An MV-22 Osprey Tiltrotor deploys equipment and personnel
Buy Photo
An MV-22 Osprey Tiltrotor deploys equipment and personnel at Camp Schultz.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Bell AH-1Z Viper, an American twin-engine attack
Buy Photo
The Bell AH-1Z Viper, an American twin-engine attack helicopter, is based on the AH-1W SuperCobra.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
2-year-old Julian Gagnon, of Detroit, is shown the
Buy Photo
2-year-old Julian Gagnon, of Detroit, is shown the cockpit of the the Bell AH-1 attack helicopter, by Marine Cpl. Michael Gaeta.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The M1A1 Abrams battle tank shows off it's 120mm gun
Buy Photo
The M1A1 Abrams battle tank shows off it's 120mm gun barrel.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People enter Camp Schultz for Marine Week along the
Buy Photo
People enter Camp Schultz for Marine Week along the Detroit River on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit

    Performances by Marine Band San Diego and the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon could be heard far from Campus Martius as the corps kicked off a week in Detroit with a crowd of 600 people Wednesday.

    More than 700 Marines have traveled to the Motor City to take part in 80 free community events through Sunday for Marine Week Detroit. The annual event has been held in a different city for the last eight years as a way to reach out to communities, the Marine Corps said.

    This year, the commandant of the Marine Corps said, Detroit was special to him.

    “I thought it was important to get us up in this part of the country,” said Gen. Robert Neller. “A lot of Marines come from Michigan, more than you can imagine. Detroit was also picked because I’m from East Lansing and this is what I picked, it’s home.”

    Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley helped launch the celebration of “Community, Country and Corps,” thanking those serving, veterans and Gold Star families who attended the ceremony Wednesday.

    “We are here to recognize the excellence, the courage and especially the sacrifice,” Calley said. “What a small amount of time, one week to dedicate 242 years. That’s a long time to remain faithful, and yet, they are always faithful. On behalf of the state of Michigan, I want to say thank you,” Calley said.

    This is the first time the event has been held in Detroit.

    Retired U.S. Marine Bill Sidebottom and his fellow retired Corps members attended the opening ceremony and to every mention to the word marine, they shouted “Semper Fi,” meaning “always faithful” in Latin, as did many viewers on Facebook.

    The Evening of Colors followed at 7 p.m. as they lowered the flag at the Spirit of Detroit statue. The Marines made their way to the Tigers game against the Kansas City Royals, throwing out the first pitch. They will also be at the season opener of the Lions versus Arizona Cardinals game Sunday.

    “We have lots of representation here at Selfridge and two reserve companies in Lansing and Grand Rapids,” said Neller who joined the Marine Corps in 1975. “Only fitting that we show all we have.”

    The annual commemoration activities include Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstrations, workout sessions in Cadillac Square, fallen hero ceremonies, school visits and sporting events.

    Throughout the week, the Marine Corps vehicles and aircraft will be on display in General Motors Co.’s parking lot on Atwater. Attendees can meet marines who operate the equipment and they can climb aboard from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

    For the full Marine Week Detroit lineup, visit usmarineweek.com.

    Many Marines are traveling from San Diego and Washington, D.C., and the 1st Battalion, 24th Marine reserve unit in Selfridge also is involved.

    Since 2009, U.S. cities without a significant Marine Corps presence have hosted Marine Week, including Chicago, Cleveland, Nashville and Seattle.

    U.S. Marine Corps spokeswoman Diann Rosenfeld said most Marines are stationed on coasts, such as around southern California, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Quantico, Virginia.

    There are about 182,000 active Marines and 38,900 in the Reserves. Approximately 5,700 active Marines and 3,300 Reserve Marines claim Michigan as the state they resided in when they entered the corps. Of those, 200 active Marines and 100 Reserves identify Detroit as their hometown.

    “Military music is to art what military law is to justice,” Mike Turek, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1968-72, posted on The Detroit New’s Facebook video of the event.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eHA9dR