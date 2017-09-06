Buy Photo The Detroit International Bridge Co. has battled for years to construct a twin span for its privately owned Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The owners of the Ambassador Bridge announced Wednesday they received a key permit from the Canadian government to build a cable-stayed bridge alongside the original span that connects Detroit with Windsor, Ontario.

Dan Stamper, a spokesman for the Detroit International Bridge Co., described the Canadian permit as the last major regulatory hurdle to be worked out ahead of construction of the new span. But it’s unclear Wednesday whether any hurdles remain.

“We were waiting for the final permit from Canada under the International Bridge and Tunnel Act, which was a new law passed in 2007,” Stamper said Wednesday. “We've been waiting for that permit for several years now, and we're just really excited to know it’s being issued, and we're going to be able to build this bridge.”

Asked if Michigan's Department of Transportation had any additional permits or approvals required for the project, a spokesman referred all questions to Transport Canada, the country's transportation agency.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the company thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his country for “this major investment in international infrastructure.”

According to the bridge company, the new span will have six lanes and run 2,190 feet. It added the new span will not cost taxpayers in either country to be built. According to the company, it's already spent $500 million on the $1 billion project.

The Detroit International Bridge Co. has battled for years to construct a twin span for its privately owned Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor. At the same time, U.S. and Canadian officials have pushed for the creation of a publicly owned span, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a $2.1 billion bridge that isn’t expected to be open in the Delray area before 2022.

Canada is supplying Michigan’s $550 million share of the Howe bridge, which will have to be repaid through tolls.

Matthew Moroun, part of the family who owns the Ambassador Bridge, said in a statement: “There have been many challenges our company has faced over the years in pursuit of this moment. We are now tasked with the duty to construct a privately funded bridge with the hard work of thousands of engineers, steel workers, construction experts that will be employed to deliver this once in a lifetime project.

“We know there are those who never thought our permit would be approved. Hopefully, now we can all come together and take pride in watching a new bridge rise across the shared border between our great nations.”

Last month, a state Court of Claims judge dismissed a lawsuit against the state meant to halt construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The legal effort was on behalf of Crown Enterprises Inc. and other companies affiliated with the Moroun family.

The Morouns have been fighting the construction of the bridge from Detroit to Canada in both state and federal courts for years. Last year, a federal judge rejected a suit that argued the agreement between Michigan and Canada to build the span over the Detroit River about two miles downstream from Moroun’s bridge was unconstitutionally approved by the U.S. Department of State.

The aging Ambassador Bridge, which opened in 1929, is the busiest U.S.-Canada crossing point.

