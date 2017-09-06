Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, center, asks students to raise their hand if they attended Bagley last year, during the first day of school on Sept. 5, 2017, at Bagley Elementary School in Detroit. (Photo: Rachel Woolf / Special to The Detroit News)

The number of students enrolled via Detroit Public Schools Community District’s database was 55,874 at the end of the first day of school on Tuesday, a figure significantly higher than the first day of school in 2016, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said Wednesday.

District enrollment had been projected at 48,524 this year. Last year, enrollment in the district’s database on the first day of school was 48,103.

But although more than 55,874 enrolled this year, the actual number of students who showed up for class on Tuesday was 36,517, Vitti said.

Historically, attendance on the first day of school at DPSCD has been around 50 percent of projected enrollment. In more recent years, attendance on the first day has been closer to 70 percent, Vitti said.

This year, first day school attendance was about 75 percent of expected enrollment.

“I want to be clear that it is too early to indicate that enrollment has improved or is higher than expected due to the need to improve our data systems for enrollment and with the fact that we are relying on schools to perform headcounts of children until the enrollment system automatically removes students from the database when they do not report to school,” Vitti said on Wednesday.

The district has struggled with enrollment, with many students not showing up for the first two weeks of school, changing schools after registering for a specific one or leaving for charter or suburban schools after enrolling.

The district continues to have a teacher shortage with 250 vacancies as of Tuesday, Vitti said. The hires of 50 teachers are pending placement in the district.

This is the first full school year that DPSCD will have a locally elected school board and a superintendent after being under state control for nearly a decade.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2j2SSFO