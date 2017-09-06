Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Five men crashed a U-Haul truck into a Bank of America on Detroit's west side Wednesday morning in an attempt to dislodge an ATM, Detroit police said.

In the end, nothing was stolen but they did escape in the U-Haul. Police say the attempted larceny took place about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, at the Bank of America branch on the 17500 block of Grand River, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. The area is just east of the Southfield Freeway.

The five-man crew crashed the truck into the bank and attempted to grab the ATM and drive off with it, Freeman said.

Police are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xOqfzq