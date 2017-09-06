Buy Photo File (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 51-year-old woman had her purse stolen at gunpoint early Tuesday morning at a Chase Bank ATM on Detroit's west side, police said.

The armed robbery took place at about 12:10 a.m. at the ATM at the Chase location on the 17300 block of West Warren, just east of the Southfield Freeway, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

The victim was at the ATM when two men approached her. One of them flashed a gun, and the two men stole her purse before fleeing eastbound on West Warren in a red, older-model Ford Mustang.

Police offered descriptions of the two suspects. The allegedly armed man is a Hispanic male with a beard, who wore a black-and-white jacket and carried a weapon.

The second suspect is a black male with a medium complexion, who wore a red hoodie.

The victim was not hurt.

Police are investigating.

