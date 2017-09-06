Commuters on southbound Interstate 75 noticed a large pile of garbage on the right shoulder of the freeway Wednesday morning in Detroit, near Conant.

To the eye, it appears as though a trash hauler lost all or part of its load on the shoulder.

While the genesis of the garbage pile could not be confirmed, Kaye Bird, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Department of Public Services, which maintains freeways in Wayne County on a contract basis for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said, during the 10 a.m. hour, that the county had been notified of the pile, and that a crew was out removing it.

The garbage pile was spotted just hours before Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig will hold a 2 p.m. press conference, at police headquarters, on the problem of illegal dumping in Detroit.

Some 500 tons of illegally dumped garbage get removed weekly by Detroit Department of Public Works employees, a release previewing the press conference stated.

Hidden camera footage catching alleged dumpers in the act, and used to achieve convictions, will be aired, and the expansion of the hidden camera program will be announced.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xObcGb