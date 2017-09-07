Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

In separate events, two women were shot while sitting in cars overnight on Detroit's west side, and one of the victims was killed.

It was 1:10 a.m., in the area of Cloverdale and Intervale, on Detroit's west side, when the body of a Jane Doe -- a white female believed to be 35 to 40 years old -- was found on the driver's side of a red Toyota. The area is north of Schoolcraft and east of Wyoming, and near the Intervale-Roselawn Playground.

Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department, said the woman had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

There is no suspect description immediately available.

Three hours earlier, at 10:30 p.m. on the 9300 block of Grandville, a 19-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a newer-model, silver Chrysler 200, Freeman said. That block of Grandville is south of West Chicago and east of Evergreen on the city's west side.

The car was parked in a driveway when a man, armed with a handgun, exited a dark-colored car. He approached the 200 from the driver's side and tried to open the door. The victim was able to lock the door from the inside but the suspect fired multiple rounds, which hit the victim and the driver's side of the vehicle.

The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital and was in stable condition at last report. She has declined to cooperate with the investigation into the shooting, Freeman said.

Police are investigating both incidents.

