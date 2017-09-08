Ahmed (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman Thursday is in custody, Detroit Police said.

His arrest comes about a day after investigators said Thursday they were searching for the suspect who they identified as Forid Ahmed, 29, in connection to the crime.

Police said the assault happened at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the suspect picked up the victim, a 21-year-old woman, in the area of 5000 Cass Avenue and drove her to an unknown location, where he assaulted her inside his gray 2013 Toyota Camry.

The victim was able to escape from the vehicle in the area of 31st Street and Devereaux Avenue near Interstate 94 on the city's southwest side, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

