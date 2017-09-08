The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating suspects wanted in connection with two separate nonfatal shootings, one on the city’s west side in July and another in August.

On July 16 at approximately 12:54 a.m., at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Webb Street, a 45-year-old black male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a press release.

The victim and a friend had been riding their bikes southbound on Woodrow Wilson when a burgundy Jeep Liberty, which was heading northbound, turned wide almost hitting them.

Police said the victim and the driver exchanged words and shortly after, the suspect exited his vehicle and began firing shots at the victim.

The suspect then fled northbound on Woodrow Wilson while the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated. The vehicle is believed to be missing a rear bumper.

The other shooting took place on Aug. 25 at approximately 10:44 a.m. at the 1500 block of Highland Street, police said.

In that case, a 39-year old male victim was shot multiple times inside of his residence, which also was set on fire with the victim inside.

Upon further investigation, a surveillance video showed two suspects running away from the home and fleeing in a black Pontiac G6, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Friday they were unable to provide further specifics on suspects in either case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police at (313) 596-1040 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) SPEAK-UP.

