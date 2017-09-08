Detroit — Police are seeking the person or persons responsible for wounding a four-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting in southwest Detroit Friday night.

The shooting took place in the 5900 block of Ogden, near Kirkwood, at 8:15 p.m., according to Detroit Police Officer Jennifer Moreno.

“The four-year-old was inside her home when it appears she was wounded in a drive-by shooting,” said Moreno. “It is not believed that her home was the target of the shooting.”

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition, Moreno said.

Police believe a silver SUV and light-colored sedan were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicles involved is asked to call 4th Precinct detectives at (313) 596-5440.

