As more pools are closing for the season, one of Detroit's only outdoor pools is wrapping up the dog days of summer with a pooch swim on Saturday.

The Detroit Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its second annual Dog Days of Summer Cool Down Pool Pawty at the Brennan Pool.

Before the pool is winterized, dogs can be registered and take a dip. Swimsuits, floaties and water toys are welcomed.

The party starts with the first session from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. for dogs 30 pounds and under. The session for dogs over 30 pounds is noon – 1:30 p.m. A doggie swimsuit pageant will take place during each session.

There is a $10 entry fee, which will go to support the Detroit Dog Rescue to help with foster care, rescue, immunization and medical assistance costs.

“The Department is committed to the health and wellness of our families in the metropolitan Detroit area by offering diverse programs and activities for seniors, teens, adults and youth – and sometimes their furry friends,” Keith Flournoy, interim director for the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department, said in a press release.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register at online, and on-site registration will also be available.

All dogs must have an up-to-date shot record and a current license. Licenses may be obtained through the Detroit Animal Care and Control before or during the event.

Brennan Pool is located in Rouge Park at 21415 Plymouth near Burt Road.

