Detroit — Colin Kaepernick’s fraternity brothers gathered Sunday before the Detroit Lions hosted the Arizona Cardinals to support the unsigned quarterback.

About 50 members of the Kappa Alpha Psi alumni chapter marched about a mile from the Historic Kappa House, on Erskine Street in Brush Park, in a peaceful protest that ended just outside Ford Field.

“When you look at some of the recent incidents like what happened to Michael Bennett in Las Vegas, it validates the stance that Colin Kaepernick has taken,” said Eric Brown, a former president of the fraternity’s alumni chapter in Detroit.

Brown said the Kappa Alpha Psi planned to have similar gatherings in Dallas and Atlanta before future NFL games.

Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. His supporters believe the league is punishing him for refusing to stand during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality.

