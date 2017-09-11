Buy Photo A 9/11 remembrance closed the QLine temporarily on Sept. 11, 2017 (Photo: James David Dickson/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, QLine car 288, headed southbound and parked at the Campus Martius stop, headed back north toward Midtown.

Another northbound train followed as Detroit police officials blocked off the streets near the park on Woodward Avenue for the Detroit Police Department's annual 9/11 remembrance, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Campus Martius. No further traffic would be allowed to approach the park from the north, starting at Woodward and Gratiot.

Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit police spokeswoman, said the blockage started earlier in the 10 a.m. hour. The ceremony itself is expected to last about an hour, and traffic should be back to normal within a half-hour of when it ends.

Fifteen minutes later, another QLine streetcar came to a rest at the same spot. As with the previous streetcar, and as it happens at the end of every QLine route, the streetcar operator inspected the train for cleanliness while moving from the driver's seat on the completed route to the driver's seat on the route yet to begin. For the time being, this was the end of the line; the train would only go north from there.

Minutes later, the sound of bagpipes filled the air; the ceremony had begun. For the 15th time since 9/11, and on its 16th anniversary, it was time to pay remembrance.

