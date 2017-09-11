Buy Photo File (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Charges against a Detroit man for leading police on a high-speed chase last week have been authorized by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, officials said.

Derronn Deshawn Sherard, 24, is facing charges of fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, heroin possession and marijuana possession, according to authorities.

He is scheduled to be formally charged with the crimes in 36th District Court in Detroit Monday morning.

Authorities said Sherard refused to pull over for Detroit Police just after noon Friday on Interstate 75.

Officers chased Sherard on city streets and freeways until he stopped his vehicle on I-75, abandoned the car and tried to flee on foot across several lanes of the freeway. The car chase lasted nearly 30 minutes.

