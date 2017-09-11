Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A man and a woman, both unidentified at this point, were found fatally shot inside a vehicle on Detroit's west side last weekend, police said.

It was 5:56 a.m. Saturday when the victims, a John and Jane Doe, were discovered "slumped over" in the front seats of a dark blue 2010 Chevy Malibu, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. This was on the 5000 block of Holcomn, which is just north of East Warren and east of Gratiot.

Initially, the 911 call came in that the victims had been involved in a car crash. But police and medics arrived to find the victims already dead. The male victim was in the driver's seat, and the female victim was the passenger. Both had been shot.

Police are investigating.

