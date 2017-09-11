Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 41-year-old Detroit woman was found slain in her home Monday morning, the victim, police believe, of a fatal stabbing. The man suspected of taking her life has been arrested.

The woman's body was discovered about 5:15 a.m. in her home on the 19700 block of Sorrento, which is north of West Outer Drive and west of Meyers on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Watson said witnesses told police that the victim feared the suspect, who was allegedly stalking her. Whether the victim had a personal protection order against the suspect was not immediately known, Watson said. Witnesses also said they heard screaming coming from the victim's home in recent days.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man, was arrested. Police are investigating.

