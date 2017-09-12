The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a suspect who broke into a mosque on the city’s northeast side.
The mosque, located at the 12200 block of Conant Street and Carpenter Avenue, was broken into at around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, and damaged significantly.
The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who broke into a Mosque on the city’s northeast side. Detroit Police Department
Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported, police say. However, surveillance footage captured the suspect breaking through a window with a hammer. The suspect was wearing a white hat, red shoes, a black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1140.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs