The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating this suspect who broke into a Mosque on the city’s northeast side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a suspect who broke into a mosque on the city’s northeast side.

The mosque, located at the 12200 block of Conant Street and Carpenter Avenue, was broken into at around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, and damaged significantly.

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who broke into a Mosque on the city’s northeast side. Detroit Police Department

Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported, police say. However, surveillance footage captured the suspect breaking through a window with a hammer. The suspect was wearing a white hat, red shoes, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1140.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w4q3zb