Robert Mervak plays piano to entertain guests at the new Joe Muer Seafood restaurant Monday September 26, 2011 at the Renaissance Center in Detroit. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to The Detroit News)

Those with reservations to dine at Joe Muer Seafood in the GM Renaissance Center can arrange for a free shuttle to upcoming events at Little Caesars Arena.

The promotion includes a free shuttle for all Red Wings and Pistons games, plus the upcoming Kid Rock shows, the Ed Sheeran concert on Sept. 27 and Paul McCartney’s two shows on Oct. 1 and 2.

The offer is only for diners who make reservations in advance at the downtown location, 400 Renaissance Center.Call (313) 567-6837 and mention the shuttle service when making the reservation.

