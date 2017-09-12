Share This Story!
Joe Muer offers diners a ride to Little Caesars Arena
Diners with reservations can take advantage of a free ride to LCA for games and select concerts
Joe Muer offers diners a ride to Little Caesars Arena
Those with reservations to dine at Joe Muer Seafood in the GM Renaissance Center can arrange for a free shuttle to upcoming events at Little Caesars Arena.
The promotion includes a free shuttle for all Red Wings and Pistons games, plus the upcoming Kid Rock shows, the Ed Sheeran concert on Sept. 27 and Paul McCartney’s two shows on Oct. 1 and 2.
The offer is only for diners who make reservations in advance at the downtown location, 400 Renaissance Center.Call (313) 567-6837 and mention the shuttle service when making the reservation.
