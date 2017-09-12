Buy Photo Members of the National Action Network gather in Grand Circus Park in Detroit before marching to Little Caesars Arena to protest Kid Rock's concert, the inaugural live event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A group of 200 people gathered Tuesday in Grand Circus Park, chanting “No justice, no pizza” as they marched along Woodward Avenue toward the new Little Caesars Arena to protest Kid Rock’s appearance for the venue’s grand opening.

The Michigan chapter of the National Action Network organized the demonstration, which was to head to the front entrance of the arena. The rocker’s planned performance Tuesday is the first of six scheduled concerts for the tax-payer-funded arena.

At one point, protesters knelt on the ground, fists in air, and cited the national anthem, apparently in a show of unity for NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others who have taken a knee when the anthem is played before games.

The Rev. Charles Williams II, who heads the network’s Michigan chapter, said Detroiters need to take back their city and has said that the Tuesday evening march will be a non-violent protest.

When protesters arrived at the arena on Woodward, they were met by a small group of counterprotesters, including one man, who held a Confederate flag and another who held an American flag and a sign saying “Kid Rock 4 Senate.”

Former state Rep. Rashida Talib led the chant “No justice, no pizza.”

"Stop buying little Caesars pizza. I don't care if they are $2. No justice, no pizza," said Talib, D-Detroit.

Bill Davis, president of the Detroit Political Action Network, said the group also is speaking out against taxpayer money used on LCA.

"We are not here about hate. We are demanding the corporate welfare dollars that should be going to our schools, libraries, our police should be making more and they are opening it up with a symbol of hate," Davis said.

The crowd grew to about 400 people as they marched up Woodward Avenue and circled back to Grand Circus Park with Detroit police walking alongside them.

Police kept the protesters separated from concertgoers by keeping protesters in the street, allowing others heading into LCA to stay on the sidewalk.

Multiple confrontations occurred during the march between concertgoers, including one man, Sam Lipari of Warren, holding his middle fingers in the air while wearing a Kid Rock t-shirt.

"This is some BS, over a flag. All lives matter. I have tickets to today and tomorrow's concert! Kid Rock is a good man," Lipari said.

Williams last week posted on the National Action Network Michigan chapter’s Facebook page, “When you hire Kid Rock, who is known to be dog-whistling and cat-calling to white supremacist organizations and the white supremacist community, alt-right, whatever you want to call them, and you take our tax dollars to do that? That’s wrong.”

After returning to Grand Circus Park just after 6:30 p.m., Williams announced to the crowd “we made sure that we sent a message.”

“One thing we ought to know, it’s not over,” he said. “We are one Detroit and we will not stand for the divisive, hateful language of Kid Rock in our city. We don’t want to listen.”

Williams also condemned elected officials that “give our money away.”

“You will respect us,” he said. “We will demand respect. If we have to protest every day, we will protest every day. If we have to march every day, we will march.”

Meanwhile, Kid Rock has promised to make political statements after the first song of his first concert at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Rock, aka Robert Ritchie, denounced the Ku Klux Klan and Nazis last week during a nearly three-minute speech at a concert in Grand Rapids, along with deadbeat dads, while singing the praises of single moms.

He also swore about people who have accused him of being a racist, but made no definitive statements about a potential bid for U.S. Senate.

Tuesday’s performance comes a day after Rock defended himself against charges of racism from the Detroit-based affiliate of the National Action Network, saying he wouldn’t be facing such attacks if he wasn’t considering a Senate run.

The civil rights group has vowed it will protest the performer’s six-show run opening the new arena, aiming to get the concerts canceled.

In a statement, Ritchie said that people should ignore “the garbage the extreme left is trying to create!”

“They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office,” wrote Ritchie, who lives in Clarkston.

“My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine.”

In closing, he said, “I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

The National Action Network, founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton, has blasted Ritchie’s embrace of the Confederate flag in previous performances, as well as his criticism of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick, who is black, refused to stand during the national anthem while with the San Francisco 49ers last year in protest of police violence and racial oppression.

Ritchie said he was “very disappointed” that none of the people, businesses or charities he’s supported in Detroit have responded to the “unfounded attacks” from his critics.

“So for the unforeseen future I will focus my philanthropy efforts on other organizations besides the ones I have supported in the past,” Ritchie wrote.

Ritchie stoked anticipation for a potential Senate run on July 12 when he launched a new website selling logoed merchandise. But skeptics have argued it’s a marketing ploy designed to promote his music career, including two new songs and music videos released earlier in July.

In Grand Rapids last week, his announcer introduced Ritchie as Michigan’s “next senator,” and Ritchie came on stage to the tune of “Hail to the Chief.”

The group Common Cause this month filed a complaint against Ritchie with the Federal Election Commission and U.S. Department of Justice, alleging he’s violating federal election law by acting like a Senate candidate while failing to register his candidacy or comply with regulations for campaign contribution limits and disclosures.

Ritchie previously said he’s exploring a “very possible campaign” for Senate to challenge Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing, who is up for re-election next year.

A big supporter of President Donald Trump, Ritchie visited the White House with musician Ted Nugent earlier this year as guests of 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jn6qvX