Buy Photo Fans take pictures from the mezzanine section of Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9, during the first public peek at the new arena. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Thousands of concertgoers are expected to fill the seats at Little Caesars Arena Tuesday evening for the Kid Rock concert — the venue’s first live event.

Kid Rock’s performance Tuesday is the first of a six-show run opening the arena.

Last week, officials held a ribbon cutting for the $862.9 million Little Caesars Arena complex on Woodward, followed by a charity event and public tour.

As concertgoers enter the arena, they’ll make their way through a 61,000-square-foot covered pedestrian concourse, known as The Via, which includes several shops and restaurants.

Once in the arena bowl, they’ll find their place among the more than 18,000 red cushioned seats with cup holders.

They’ll also get a firsthand experience with views from 45 LED displays featuring more than 13,500 square feet and more than 16.5 million LEDs in and around the arena.

The Little Caesars Arena is home to the Red Wings and Pistons and expected to become the top concert venue in the area following the closures of Joe Louis Arena and The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Construction on the Little Caesars Arena began in spring 2015 on what was mostly vacant land along Woodward near Cass Corridor. The arena anchors a 50-block area officials have branded the District Detroit.

The facility was mostly funded through the Ilitch family of the Little Caesars Pizza chain. It also includes $344 million in taxpayer-backed construction bonds.

