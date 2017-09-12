A 33-year-old man exited a bus on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning, was approached by a man who tried to rob him, and shot when the robbery was unsuccessful, police said.

The attempted robbery-turned-shooting took place about 12:15 a.m. in the area of McNichols and Runyon, which is west of Hoover.

Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman says the victim had just exited a bus on McNichols and was headed toward Runyon, in an alley.

That's when the suspect approached. Police describe the suspect as a black male about 35 years old, 6-feet-tall and about 185 pounds, with dark skin and a goatee. He wore a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and carried a handgun.

The suspect, police say, attempted to rob the victim, but there was nothing to take. The gunman then shot the victim on the right side of his body before running away.

Police are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com



