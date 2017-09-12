Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Two men were shot while sitting in a car parked in a driveway Monday night on Detroit's west side, police say.

The shooting took place about 7:50 p.m. on the 17100 block of Faust, which is just north of West McNichols and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman said the men, both 22, were sitting in a black Hyundai Sonata when they heard the sound of gunshots. Then they realized they'd been shot.

While one of the men took a gunshot to the right side of his body, the other took "multiple" shots, Freeman said.

One of the victims, the man who'd been shot multiple times, jumped out of the vehicle and ran south toward McNichols. A Detroit police car was in the area, and the man flagged officers down. Ultimately, medics transported both victims to an area hospital.

No condition updates on either man were available as of early Tuesday morning.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2y1PazD