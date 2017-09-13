A 1-month-old baby girl died on Detroit's west side early Wednesday morning after being found "unresponsive," police said.

The baby's mother, 26, called 911 at about 2:14 a.m. to report that the girl was "unresponsive" while sleeping on a couch. This was at their home on the 19000 block of Oakfield, which is south of West Seven Mile and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Medics transported the baby to an area hospital, but she died. As yet, her cause of death is unknown. That will be determined by the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w7yCJk