Through Friday, the front of Michigan Central Depot will light up in red and white across multiple floors. When viewed together, they flash words associated with the venture, such as "Reinvest" and "Reimagine." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Those passing the Michigan Central Depot in Detroit’s Corktown this week will be able to see the iconic structure a little better.

For Detroit Homecoming IV, an event designed to bring expatriates and investors to the city that kicked off Wednesday, hundreds of windows are being illuminated in a coordinated display.

Through Friday, the front of the historic building will light up in red and white across multiple floors. When viewed together, they flash words associated with the venture, such as “Reinvest” and “Reimagine.”

Coordinators planned the projection as a way of highlight Homecoming’s commitment to the Motor City as well as showcasing the redevelopment plans for the depot, said Colleen Robar, a program manager. The 18-story depot has been empty since 1988. Billionaire businessman Manuel Moroun and his family bought the building in 1996.

“We wanted to share the Homecoming with the city,” she said Wednesday. “So many people are excited. We thought it’d be a nice tribute.”

It’s not the first time the empty depot has been dressed up. Christmas lights and ornaments decorated the facade in 2012 and 2013, a way of celebrating restoration of electricity to the site, representatives for the Moroun family said at the time.

