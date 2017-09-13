Welch (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police are asking the public for help to find a suspect wanted in the Tuesday killing of his roommate.

Police said Wednesday they are searching for Markeil Japree Welch, 24, of Detroit. They also said that if anyone sees him, they should not approach him and call 911 instead. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials also released a photograph of the suspect.

He is described as an African-American male, 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing about 150-160 pounds.

Welch is accused of shooting and killing his 24-year-old roommate at their residence in the 1900 block of Waverly Street near Rosa Parks Boulevard and West Davison Street, authorities said.

Officials said Welch and the victim had an argument, then pulled out a gun and shot him. After the victim fell to the ground, Welch stood over him and fired multiple shots into his body, they said.

The victim died on the way to a hospital, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x0eC8F