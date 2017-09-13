The suspect is described as an African-American in her 20s or early 30s, 5-foot-5, 135-140 pounds, medium complexion, with light brown eyes and reddish brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank-style shirt, light denim skinny jeans and T-style skin-colored sandals with white buckles on the sides. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police on Wednesday released a composite sketch of a suspect connected to a fatal shooting reported last month on the city’s east side.

Investigators said a 53-year-old man was shot after opening his door for a woman who knocked at about 5:50 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 5500 block of Neff.

The woman is described as an African-American in her 20s or early 30s, 5-foot-5, 135-140 pounds, medium complexion, with light brown eyes and reddish brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank-style shirt, light denim skinny jeans and T-style skin-colored sandals with white buckles on the sides.

Anyone who recognizes her or has information on the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260.

