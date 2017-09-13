1
Tips sought to find missing Detroiter
Yolanda McLean last seen at home in the 14000 block of Grandville on the city's west side at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday
Detroit police are seeking tips from the public to find a 44-year-old city resident missing for three days.
Yolanda McLean was last seen at her home in the 14000 block of Grandville on the city’s west side at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, investigators said in a statement.
McLean is in poor mental condition, according to the release.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5840 or (313) 596-5800.
