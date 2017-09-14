Jaleen Genard Allen (Photo: Knoxville Police Department)

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, are asking for Metro Detroiters' help locating a suspect in an August murder who hailed originally from Detroit.

In a release sent late Wednesday night, Knoxville police identified Jaleen Genard Allen, 23, as the suspect in an Aug. 29 shooting that left a 28-year-old man named Michael Johnson dead. A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Allen.

Allen, police say, travels frequently between the Motor City and the Marble City, and "is known to carry more than one gun, with one normally hanging from a chain around his neck."

Knoxville police are asking that anyone with information on Allen's location to call 911 and tell local police, or to call Knoxville Police Department's crime information line at (865) 215-7212.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wb72uD