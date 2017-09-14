Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police investigators are on the lookout for one or more suspects after two officers in an unmarked police car were shot at late Wednesday night while out on surveillance.

The shooting-turned-shootout-turned-manhunt started about 10:30 p.m. in the area of McClellan and St. Paul on Detroit's east side, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman. The area is north of East Jefferson and west of Cadillac Boulevard.

The officers were on the lookout for a possible armed robbery suspect when someone inside a "cream or light colored vehicle" fired shots at the parked, unmarked police car.

Officers returned fire, but it appears no one was hit in the shootout. Ultimately, the suspects fled the scene.

Police are on the lookout for the car involved in the shooting.

